These Stars Aren’t Afraid to Show Off Their Bare Faces! See Kim Kardashian, Sofia Richie and More

As much as we love all things Hollywood, there’s no denying it can be tricky to keep up with celebrity beauty trends. After all, not everyone has access to glam squads. That said, there is one A-list trend we can most definitely replicate on our own … not wearing any makeup at all!

From Kim Kardashian and Sofia Richie to Cardi B and Demi Lovato, some of your favorite stars aren’t afraid to show off their bare faces. Of course, it’s a lot easier to ditch your foundation when you’re working with blemish-free skin. However, that’s not the case for a lot of famous people — Kim included.

In fact, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been dealing with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis for many years. For those who don’t, psoriasis can cause flare-ups that lead to scales and itchy, dry patches.

“When I was 25, I had my first psoriasis flare-up. I got a common cold, and since psoriasis is an autoimmune condition, this triggered it. It was all over my stomach and legs. Luckily, in my apartment complex at the time, my neighbor was a dermatologist,” Kim previously detailed for Poosh.com.

“I showed it to him, and he said to come into the office and he would give me a shot of cortisone and then hopefully it would go away (since it was my first big outbreak). I did this and my psoriasis completely went away for about five years,” the KKW Beauty mogul recalled. Unfortunately, Kim’s psoriasis came back in her early thirties.

Now in her forties, Kim continues to deal with her psoriasis, but she’s grown a lot mentally since first being diagnosed. “I’ve become extremely comfortable with my psoriasis,” the mother of four expressed. “No matter where it is on my body, sometimes I am fine with showing it off and other times I don’t want it to be a distraction, so I cover it up with body makeup.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of celebrities without makeup.