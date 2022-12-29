She’s Truly a Rare Beauty! See Selena Gomez Going Makeup-Free: Photos of Her Fresh-Faced Moments

She’s a true icon. Selena Gomez loves to inspire her followers through her music and personality to embrace their natural beauty. Whether it be through fashion or cosmetics, the Only Murders in the Building actress promotes self-love to fans in many different ways. As the founder of her brand, Rare Beauty, Selena shows off various beauty techniques from time to time, but also doesn’t hesitate to go completely makeup-free in public.

In June 2021, the “Baila Conmigo” songstress explained to Nylon the purpose behind her makeup company.

“My main purpose when I started Rare Beauty was to break down the unrealistic standards of beauty we see in society today,” Selena said. “There’s so much pressure on us to be ‘perfect.’ I decided to create Rare Beauty to challenge the conversations around beauty. Even though launching during the pandemic had its share of challenges, the conversation around this pressure is always important.”

The Disney Channel alum also revealed that she faces frequent criticism from online trolls, but she doesn’t let the negativity bring her down.

“I hear all day, every day that I’m not sexy enough or cool enough,” she added at the time. “So, I wanted to create a brand to encourage each and every person to be who they are and help eliminate all of that unwanted pressure to look a certain way.”

Since makeup strategies such as contouring and eye lining can be challenging, Selena pointed out that she intended for her brand to be easy for all users to apply.

“I developed all the products to be uncomplicated and easy to use,” the Grammy nominee noted. “Almost everything in the line is liquid and is so easy to blend into the skin. Whether you wear barely any makeup or a full face of glam, this was made for you to wear exactly as you want to wear it.”

To promote her user-friendly products, Selena occasionally shares social media videos of herself applying makeup. In December 2022, she shared a TikTok clip of a full-faced glam session, in which Selena applied foundation, bronzer, blush and lipstick to her bare skin.

“Happy, merry Christmas from your Rare Beauty family!!” the Texas native captioned her before and after-themed post. “Love you all so much! I’m grateful for each and every one of you.”

Scroll down to see photos of Selena without any makeup.