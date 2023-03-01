Miley Cyrus is the queen of not holding back the truth. Her newest album, Endless Summer Vacation, will be released on Friday, March 10, and it includes some major bombshells that fans believe are about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. But which songs dropped hints about their past relationship?

Keep reading to find out which songs from Miley’s new album are about Liam!

Which ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Songs Are About Liam Hemsworth?

One week prior to the album’s release, Miley revealed the full track list apart from “Flowers” in an Instagram video: “Jaded,” “Rose Colored Lenses,” “Thousand Miles (feat. Brandi Carlile),” “You,” “Handstand,” “River,” “Violet Chemistry,” “Muddy Feet (feat. Sia)” “Wildcard,” “Island” and “Wonder Woman.”

Although fans haven’t heard the lyrics to each song yet, the tracks “Rose Colored Lenses,” Violet Chemistry” and “You” seemingly point to a past romance. However, Miley has not publicly addressed if any of the songs are about Liam.

After releasing the album’s single, “Flowers,” on Liam’s birthday, January 13, fans swarmed social media to weigh in on the song’s cryptic lyrics, which point to a failed relationship and how Miley overcame the heartbreak by embracing self-love.

“I can buy myself flowers,” she sings in the chorus. “Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

Courtesy of YouTube/Vevo

What Is the Story Behind Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Song?

Miley’s sister Brandi Cyrus addressed the “Midnight Sky” artist’s single shortly after its release, noting that Miley’s work is “genius.”

“The song did come out on his birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say,” she told host Wells Adams during a January 20 interview on the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast.

She then elaborated on the other fan theories about the viral “Flowers” music video and the outfit Miley chose for the shoot.

“Like, every day I wake up to a new [theory],” Brandi said. “Then there was, ‘The suit she’s wearing is the suit Liam wore at the Avengers premiere, where he told her that she needed to behave for once. And so, this is a ‘f—k you’ because she’s in the suit.’ Hilarious.”

Shutterstock (2)

The DJ also pointed out another rumor surrounding Liam and the connection with Miley’s music video.

“Then the other one was, ‘The house is the house where Liam used to take people [to] cheat on her with,’” Brandi added. “The narratives are f—king hilarious, but it’s so great. The best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok, and it’s everywhere. And it’s just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya.”

Despite her sister sharing her take on the song, Miley has not publicly confirmed what the significance is behind the lyrics.

Did Liam Hemsworth Cheat on Miley Cyrus?

Shortly after Miley released “Flowers,” fans took to Twitter to speculate whether the Hunger Games actor cheated on his former wife.

“The house where the music video for Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married,” one Twitter user alleged.

It’s unclear where exactly the cheating rumors began. However, Miley previously denied cheating on her part after she and Liam announced their split in August 2019.

“I can admit to a lot of things, but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” the Hannah Montana alum tweeted. “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before [and] it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

When did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split?

After meeting in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, Miley and Liam enjoyed an on-again, off-again romance until 2018. They got married in December 2018 but separated less than one year later. The pair finalized their divorce in January 2020.