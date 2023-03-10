So … did Miley Cyrus confirm those Liam Hemsworth cheating rumors with her new album Endless Summer Vacation?! Fans sure do think so. Listeners have speculated that the lyrics from her new song “Muddy Feet” are very telling about what went down between the songstress and her ex-husband.

In the track, which was released on Friday March 10, Miley seemingly goes off on an apparent ex after uncovering their infidelity.

“And you smell like perfume that I didn’t purchase / Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains,” she sings, in part. “Get the f–k out of my house.”

Keep reading for more details.

Miley Cyrus ‘Muddy Feet’ Lyrics

At one point in the song, Miley seemingly calls out an ex for appearing to gaslight her.

“Back and forth / Always questioning my questioning,” she sings. “Get thе f–k out of my head with that s–t.”

Is Miley Cyrus’ Song ‘Muddy Feet’ About Liam Hemsworth?

While Miley hasn’t confirmed who the track is about, fans have speculated that it’s a reference to her past relationship. She and Liam were on and off for nearly 10 years before their divorce was finalized January 2020.

“Miley calling Liam broke for 2 minutes in ‘Muddy Feet’ is everything to me,” one Twitter user claimed about the song. Another added, “Can you imagine being Liam and listening to “Muddy Feet.'”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A third wondered, “Did Miley just confirm that Liam cheated on her multiples times at her house on #MuddyFeet omg.”

Initially, news of Miley and Liam’s breakup was chalked up to infidelity rumors, which is why fans think the song is about Liam. But, in August 2019, after announcing their split, Miley shut down any inclination of cheating.

“I can admit to a lot of things, but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” she shared via Twitter at the time. “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.

What Is the Story Behind Miley Cyrus’ ‘Muddy Feet’?

Miley has stayed mum about the rumors surrounding her song lyrics. However, after her first Endless Summer Vacation single, “Flowers,” was released, her older sister, Brandi Cyrus, weighed in on the fan speculation.

“The narratives are f—king hilarious, but it’s so great. The best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok, and it’s everywhere. And it’s just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya,” the DJ shared on an episode of her “Your Favorite Thing” podcast in January. However, she made it clear that “only Miley knows the truth” about what really went down with Liam.

Reps for Miley and Liam did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.