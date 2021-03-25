It’s hard to believe Miley Cyrus has been famous for nearly two decades. Since getting her start on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana in 2006, Miley has become a bona fide superstar — and her net worth proves it! The Tennessee native is worth an estimated $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To find out how Miley makes her money, keep reading.

Miley Cyrus is an actress:

In addition to Hannah Montana, Miley has landed a number of notable acting gigs in Hollywood. In 2019, she starred in an episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror called “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.”

“They gave me the script and were like, ‘Let us know if you’re interested.’ And I read it and was like, ‘It’s not even if I’m interested or not. It’s just that no one else can play this because this is my life. Like, you just took my life,” Miley recalled during a July 2019 interview with Elle magazine. “The character is me. They twisted it up the way they always do, but the industry is already pretty dark.”

Miley Cyrus was a judge on The Voice:

Miley appeared on the hit NBC singing competition in seasons 10, 11 and 13.

Miley Cyrus is a singer:

To date, she has seven studio albums under her belt and 34 hit singles! Miley’s most recent album, Plastic Hearts, was released in November 2020 and definitely showed off the artist’s edgier side. “I have a fear of writing new music because what I’ve been is so large,” Miley confessed during a tell-all interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that month.

“I’m really excited for this record to come out because it’s the most proud I could be of anything,” she added. “And again, I just feel so much gratitude towards the collaborators who helped me create it.”

Although Miley only has one Grammy nomination, she has received plenty of other accolades, including two Billboard Music Awards and three MTV Video Music Awards.

As for her love life, Miley is single and thriving! The “Party in the U.S.A.” singer was previously married to Liam Hemsworth after dating on-and-off for a decade. However, the pair split up for good in 2019. Miley later moved on with Cody Simpson, but they also called it quits in August 2020.