Ever since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split in 2019, fans have been wondering what caused the former longtime lovers to call it quits. After meeting on the set of the Nicholas Sparks teen romance adaptation The Last Song in 2009, the former couple fell in love and finally tied the knot in December 2018. However, they announced their separation less than one year later, eventually finalizing their divorce in early 2020. After she released her successful 2023 single, “Flowers,” on her ex’s birthday, fans have been asking the same question: why did Liam and Miley split?

Keep reading to find out everything that Miley and Liam said about their breakup.

Did Liam Hemsworth Cheat on Miley Cyrus?

After dropping “Flowers” on January 12, 2023 — which was Liam’s 33rd birthday — fans wondered whether this was intentional or just a shocking coincidence on Miley’s part. After watching the single’s accompanying music video, fans speculated over what they believed were clues that the song was about her breakup from the Isn’t It Romantic actor.

From the black suit that she wears in one scene to the house where she filmed the video, viewers pointed out several theories that the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s sister Brandi Cyrus weighed in on during a January 20, 2023, interview.

“The song did come out on his birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say. Genius, though,” Brandi teased during an appearance on the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast.

The DJ then elaborated on the circulating fan theories.

“Then there was, ‘The suit she’s wearing is the suit Liam wore at the Avengers premiere, where he told her that she needed to behave for once. And so, this is a f—k you because she’s in the suit.’ Hilarious,” Brandi recalled. “Then the other one was, ‘The house is the house where Liam used to take people [to] cheat on her with.’ The narratives are f—king hilarious, but it’s so great. The best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok, and it’s everywhere. And it’s just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya.”

Brandi then pointed out during her interview, “Only Miley knows the truth,” about what happened between her sister and Liam.

Did Miley Cyrus Cheat on Liam Hemsworth During Marriage?

Shortly after the former spouses announced their separation in August 2019, fans noticed that Miley had been seen packing on the PDA with Kaitlynn Carter. However, the Hannah Montana alum vehemently denied any infidelity on her part.

“There are NO secrets to uncover here,” Miley wrote in a series of tweets at the time, denying the rumors. “I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things, but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before [and] it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Why Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split?

As for the reason behind the pair’s split, Liam has remained quiet on the matter ever since he broke his silence on their separation in August 2019.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated, and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, adding that this was a “private matter” and would not be commenting on the situation.

For Miley’s part, the “Midnight Sky” artist addressed her reason for leaving the relationship in her Twitter rant at the time.

“I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind,” she wrote in one tweet. “I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time.”

One year later, the former Disney Channel star spoke about her divorce during an appearance on the “New Music Daily” podcast.

“Obviously, I went through an extremely public breakup and, even more than that, a divorce, and with someone that I had been with for 10 years,” she explained. “I felt kind of villainized. … It felt like I would rather be able to articulate this experience in a poetic way that also I can put back into my art. I’ve only played with the public and the perception in that way.”