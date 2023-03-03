Going to court? Miley Cyrus made headlines after she seemingly shaded ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, in her January 2023 hit single “Flowers.” The song has stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since its release and now, rumors are swirling that Liam is suing Miley for defamation of character over the song. Keep reading to find out if Liam is suing Miley over ‘Flowers’.

Is Liam Hemsworth Suing Miley Cyrus Over ‘Flowers’?

The legal rumor circulated on the internet after a Miley Cyrus fan account claimed they had “leaked documents” on the alleged lawsuit.

“Liam Hemsworth is officially suing Miley Cyrus for defaming him after the success of the single ‘Flowers’. He was about to lose his contract with Netflix for the series The Witcher,” the February 28, 2023, tweet read.

The Twitter account named @CyrusOnStas replied with a follow-up tweet, which included the “legal documents.”

However, a Reddit thread seemingly debunked the false reports later that day and posted the template the fan account used to create the alleged legal document.

The Reddit thread also claimed that Miley’s fans made up the rumor to ensure she would keep her No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. “Flowers” is currently going head-to-head for the top spot against Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s song “Die for You.”

Have Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Responded to the Legal Rumors?

Neither of the Last Song costars, who got married in 2018 and finalized their divorce in 2020, responded to the lawsuit rumors. Miley, however, has continued to promote her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which is set to release on March 10, 2023.

“‘Flowers’ is #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the 6th week in a row. To THANK YOU I’m dropping the ‘Flowers’ Demo on Friday,” Miley wrote via Instagram on March 1, 2023.

Is Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ About Liam Hemsworth?

Although the Tennessee native has yet to publicly state the song is about Liam, the lyrics are full of easter eggs proving that it is. Not to mention, Miley released “Flowers” on January 13, 2023, which also happens to be her ex’s birthday.

“Flowers” has also been interpreted as a flip of Bruno Mars’ hit 2012 single “If I Was Your Man” – the song Liam often sang to Miley during their relationship.

“I can buy myself flowers/ Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours/ Say things you don’t understand,” Miley sings, continuing, ”I can take myself dancing/ And I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

Miley’s older sister, Brandi Cyrus, even dished on the “Flowers” drama during the January 20, 2023, episode of the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast with Wells Adams.

“[I’m] not here to say that’s true and what’s not true,” she said, noting, “Only Miley knows the truth.”