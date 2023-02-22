She’s back! Ariana Grande hopped on multiple social media channels to tease a new remix of The Weeknd’s hit song, “Die for You,” in February 2023. Keep scrolling to get details about the song, whether Ariana is releasing additional new music and more.

Is Ariana Grande Recording a ‘Die for You’ Remix With The Weeknd?

The Grammy Award-winning singer shared a video of herself in the studio seemingly working on a remix of The Weeknd’s hit, “Die for You,” which is featured on his 2016 Starboy album.

“Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made….” she wrote over the short clip. The “God Is a Woman” crooner is currently filming the movie adaptation of the beloved Broadway hit Wicked, in which she portrays the character of Glinda the Good Witch.

While playing back her vocals, Ariana can be heard singing, “You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes / You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry,” which are lines from the chorus of the wildly popular song.

The Weeknd not only reposted Ariana’s video to his Instagram, but also commented on her video, simply adding a string of moon and star emojis – seemingly nodding at the Starboy album in which the song originally appeared.

Fans went wild in the comment section of Ariana’s Instagram post, with one social media user writing, “The vocal arranging alone is so impressive but you’re recording and [composing] it all yourself?!” Another simply added, “Obsessed.”

Have Ariana Grande and The Weeknd Collaborated Before?

This isn’t the first time Ariana and The Weeknd have linked up to produce new tunes. In 2021, the pair teamed up for the remix of “Save Your Tears,” which was featured on his 2020 album, After Hours. Additionally, the four-time Grammy winner is featured on Ariana’s “Love Me Harder” from her 2014 sophomore album, My Everything, and “Off the Table,” which was featured on her 2020 album, Positions.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

When Did Ariana Grande Last Release New Music?

Ariana released her last full-length studio album, Positions, in October 2020. In a May 2022 makeup tutorial video for her R.E.M. beauty brand, the Victorious alum hinted that she was putting music on the back burner until Wicked had wrapped production.

“This is a question I’m nervous to answer, but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans,” she said at the time. “The truth is, I have not begun an album. I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department.”

Noting that her role as Glinda is “going to have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it,” she revealed that releasing a new full-length album isn’t on her radar just yet. “My hands are quite full with a lot of other [thrilling] work at the moment,” she added. “I am spending all of my time with Glinda, I just was not ready.”