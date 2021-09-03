Whether it’s skincare or makeup, tons of celebrities have their fingers on the pulse of the beauty world! Hollywood’s biggest stars constantly wow their fans with the most extravagant beauty looks, and now, it’s easy to recreate that winged eyeliner with these celebrity beauty brands.

Selena Gomez, for one, celebrated the one-year anniversary of Rare Beauty in September 2021. During its first year on the market, the former Disney Channel star’s brand proved its place in the beauty industry with tons of new launches and products that have become staples in many makeup-lovers’ daily routine. Not only does Rare Beauty sell vegan and cruelty-free products, but each purchase supports the Rare Impact Fund which has a goal to raise $100 million to give people access to mental health resources.

“Beauty doesn’t have to be defined by a like or a comment, or your body,” Selena told Allure in August 2020. “The whole time we were creating [Rare Beauty], we were always under the notion that this was going to be also about mental health and creating a safe place for people to connect.”

As fans know, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum isn’t the only pop star to delve into the makeup world. In August 2021, Ariana Grande fans were sent into a frenzy when a R.E.M. Beauty billboard popped up in Times Square, New York City, accompanied by a promise that it’s coming soon. Eagle-eyed fans who don’t live in NYC were quick to find the upcoming brand’s verified Instagram account. Ariana, for her part, has stayed mum about what’s to come. That being said, she’s already a major player in the beauty world with multiple fragrance releases under her belt.

While Harry Styles has yet to confirm anything about his foray into the makeup world, the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner sparked major speculation that he may have a beauty brand — called Pleasing — in the works. In May 2021, a fan on Twitter, using the name @TheHarryNews, reported that “Harry is listed as a director under a new company, for perfume and cosmetics, as of May 25th. The company is named ‘PLEASED AS HOLDINGS LIMITED’ as of now.”

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time, Harry and his team applied for the trademark covering “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics.” While the former One Direction member has yet to publicly speak about his possible beauty brand, fans are waiting with bated breath for more information and the hope that they’ll be able to wear Harry Styles-branded nail polish one day soon.

Scroll through our gallery to see which other celebrities have started their own beauty brands.