Tiny Celebrity Tats That Will Make You Wanna Get New Ink — See What Your Fave Stars Are Rockin’

Looking to spice up your look? Tattoos may be the way to go. You can get something symbolic or meaningful, or you can simply pick a gorgeous design. Regardless of what you opt for, it will be an accessory you can enjoy forever. Just take it from these celebs who have become natural trendsetters when it comes to getting dainty, small tattoos.

Ariana Grande is one star who keeps increasing her tat collection. The “God Is a Woman” singer has over 50 tattoos. She got her first one in 2012 as a way to honor her accomplishments from that year as well to pay tribute to her debut album, Yours Truly, which was released in 2013.

“Writing my first album, working with my castmates and best friends on Victorious, being young, having fun and being surrounded by love … so, I wanted to do something permanent to remind me to always be grateful and not take anything for granted so … I got a little tattoo,” Ariana wrote of the tiny heart-shaped outline on her toe.

Another celeb who is all about getting inked these days is Kylie Jenner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got her first tattoo to celebrate turning 18 in 2015. The makeup mogul kept it simple with a tiny red heart on her arm. Several of Ky’s tats are that unique color.

“I love that Kylie has a direction and she knows what she wants,” celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang said in March 2019 about her ink. “I like that her style is little red tattoos — I don’t think I’ve ever met a person that has a bunch of little red tattoos, so I like that it’s unique.”

Since then, she’s switched up and gotten black ink, too. One of her tats is “Stormi” spelled out, which honors her daughter, Stormi Webster.

Keep scrolling for some ink inspo that will never go out of style.