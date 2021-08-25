The king of nail polish — yes, the one and only Harry Styles — might be dipping his tips into the beauty world in a big way. Fans are convinced the former One Direction member has a nail polish and beauty brand called Pleasing coming out in the near future after The Crown star Emma Corrin wore the company’s polish in their W cover story spread in August 2021.

But what else do we know about the rumored endeavor, and is there any truth to the speculation? Here’s a breakdown.

Harry’s Stylist Also Worked on Emma’s W Shoot

Harry’s longtime stylist, Harry Lambert, also works with Emma, 25 — who stars opposite the “Watermelon Sugar” singer in the upcoming film My Policeman — and was credited as the stylist on the Golden Globe winner’s photoshoot for the publication. It makes sense, especially considering Harry and Emma have worked together and supposedly formed a friendship, that there would be a bit of cross promotion.

Harry Has Been Spotted in ‘Pleasing’ Merch

In July 2021, the Dunkirk actor was photographed in a black hoodie with “Pleasing” written across the chest. Fan accounts dedicated to identifying parts of Harry’s wardrobe were unable to source the item at the time. One month later, eagle-eyed supporters noticed he had a similar sticker of the phrase on the back of his phone when photographed out and about in Los Angeles.

Harry’s Team Has the Phrase Trademarked

In April and May 2021, the “Adore You” artist’s team applied for trademarks on the phrase in both the United States and the United Kingdom. The trademarks cover various different products but mostly cover a wide range of nail and skin care items. Around the same time, his management company, Full Stop, purchased several domain names (seemingly to avoid copycats) including pleasing.com and pleasingnails.com.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Harry’s Former Assistant May Be a ‘Director’ of a New LLC for the Brand

According to Endole, a corporate business database based in the UK, a company called Pleased As Holdings Limited was established in London in May 2021. Harry is named a director for the business within their database, as well as his former assistant, Emma Spring. This in particular makes the brand seem incredibly likely, as Emma was also appointed a director at Harry’s personal record label, Erskine Records.

Harry’s rep did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.