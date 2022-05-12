Here Comes the … Shade? Stars Who Got Slammed for Their Wedding Attire: Kendall Jenner and More

Forget the bride — here comes the shade! Celebrities have received major backlash for their wedding attire over the years.

Perhaps the most famous example of wedding guest shade is Kendall Jenner. The model was called out on social media in November 2021 after wearing a cutout black dress to friend Lauren Perez‘s wedding. At the time, some TikTok commenters referred to Kendall as a “pick me girl” and claimed that she was being “blatantly disrespectful to the bride.”

However, Kendall set the record straight months later. When Lauren posted a series of throwback snaps from her wedding ceremony, she hit back at commenters calling out her friend. “Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner, I’m embarrassed for you. #cringe,” one person wrote. Another added, “If the bride herself doesn’t gaf [give a f–k], why do you care, relax?”

Lauren was quick to step in, adding, “Tell ’em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!” It’s important to note that comments on the post have since been turned off, but Kendall did chime in as well. “@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding,” she declared. There you have it: no drama here!

However, Kendall isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to get slammed for their wedding attire. Fans had a lot of criticisms of the gold dress Kylie Jenner wore to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s September 2019 wedding.

“Honestly If it was my wedding and Kylie Jenner showed up in that dress, I would just call it off and go home like what would be the point,” one Twitter user wrote at the time. Another joked, “If someone tries to pull a Kylie Jenner move like this at my wedding … they will kindly be escorted out with a red wine stain down the front of their dress.”

Some came to the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s defense.

“Weighing in on the @KylieJenner gold dress debate. On my wedding day, I won’t care what my guests wear. Actually, I would hope they care about looking amazing on that day — especially if they’re rich and famous!” one social media user shared. Another said that the dress “belongs in the Louvre.”

There are two sides to every debate — even if it’s about what celebrities wear to their friends’ weddings. Scroll through the gallery to see which other stars have gotten called out over the years.