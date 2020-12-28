20 Times the Kardashian-Jenners Clapped Back at Mommy-Shamers

The Kardashian-Jenners are not only known for being extremely powerful women but also strong, resilient mothers. Kylie Jenner, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian have all faced their fair share of backlash just by willingly exposing their personal lives on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as on social media. Now that they’re all moms, the negative attention has only increased. However, rather than just taking it, the reality stars consistently slam mommy-shamers, proving they can’t be silenced.

It seems like the famous family receives criticism from the moment they introduce their babies to the world. From Khloé using formula with daughter True Thompson instead of breast-feeding to Kim being accused of waxing oldest child North West‘s eyebrows when she was six months old, the A-list sisters hear it all.

Kourtney opened up about dealing with trolls during an interview with Rose Inc. in 2019. “I really try to not give energy to things that aren’t worthy of my energy,” the Poosh founder explained. “Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me, I definitely have the platform to correct it. But I usually don’t think twice.”

That’s not to say the rude comments don’t get under her skin at times. “The worst, though, is when people give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me. I’ve got this. I’m good, thanks,” the Kourtney & Kim Take Miami alum continued. “Being a new mom, you feel judged in general. I remember people commenting on every little thing. If I was wearing flat shoes, they’d be like ‘Oh, now that you’re a mom you can’t wear heels?’ and if I wore heels, they’d be like ‘You’re gonna carry your kids in heels?!'”

The mom of three hopes people with children can come together to support one another. “As moms, we should try to be a better community of women lifting each other up. We’re all going through our own struggle, whatever it is we’re feeling guilty about,” added Kourt.

Needless to say, these strong mamas aren’t afraid to defend themselves or their little ones. Keep scrolling to see the famous sisters’ most epic clapbacks.