We envy pretty much everything about the Kardashian-Jenner ladies — and their gorgeous eyebrows are no exception! Their trusty brow artist, Kelley Baker, exclusively reveals her tips for getting their full brow look to Life & Style.

“First step is always brushing the brow hairs up and trimming the longer hairs sticking out, which then will help define the brows,” the expert explains. “Next, I wax the brows and follow up with tweezing any hairs left behind to get that extra definition. Then, I’ll go back through once again with the scissors to make sure their brows lay perfectly.” Kelley uses this method on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars and everyday clients alike.

Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and youngest sister Kylie Jenner are all regular patrons of Kelley’s — and according to the beauty guru, the A-listers are all “great” about following a monthly touch-up routine with her.

When it comes to how Kelley crafts her signature brow shape on the Kar-Jenners and other clients, she’s not into the threading method. “My signature style of shaping brows is pretty much always trimming, waxing, and tweezing brows,” she explains.

Clearly, she kills it! However, Kelley thinks the sisters have a lot of makeup skills on their own. “The Kar-Jenners are definitely pretty knowledgeable in the beauty department,” she gushes. “I would like to think I have influenced their current fuller brow look, which is a Kelley Baker Brow staple and known style.”

The makeup artist has a close relationship with the sisters, whom she says are “so kind and very giving” — and they each have a favorite product of hers they feel is essential to their routine. Kourt is a big fan of Kelley’s light highlighter and smudge brush duo, while KoKo “plays with all [Kelley’s] products,” but vibes with her brow-defining pencils “the most.” For Kim, she’s all about Kelley’s new growth serum.

“The drive and dedication they each have to their families and work life is so admirable and inspiring,” Kelley raved about the starlets. “I truly treasure these ladies as amazing clients of mine. They are professional, classy and very important to me.”

