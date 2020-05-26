Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

So talented! Kylie Jenner shared two selfies of a makeup look she did herself, and it’s no wonder she’s built a billion-dollar beauty empire.

“I’m pretty good at this makeup thing,” the 22-year-old captioned the Instagram post shared on Tuesday, May 26. Her look consisted of pink eye shadow and a nude lip. And of course, her cute outfit pairs with her glam. Kylie wore a multi-colored long sleeved shirt and accessorized with gold hoops and a half-ponytail.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Despite staying home during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kylie really enjoys looking her best. Since the lockdown began, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been sharing several selfies. On May 22, she went for a more natural makeup look. “My days are made up of Zoom meetings and playing dress-up,” she captioned the photos.

Kylie isn’t just a makeup pro. The self-made billionaire is also great at doing hair — specifically her daughter Stormi Webster‘s. In April, she showed off an adorable up-do she tried on her 2-year-old. “Hair by mommy,” Kylie captioned the Instagram Story. The reality star does such a good job with Stormi’s precious locks that even her niece Chicago West has taken notice. On Sunday, May 24, Ky shared a throwback video of the pair of cousins bonding. “I like your hair,” Chi told Stormi, to which she replied “thank you” in her squeaky little voice.

It’s been a while since Stormi played with her cousins due to social distancing measures. However, she seems to be staying entertained with her mom. “[I’m] spending more time with my daughter, cooking, reading,” Kylie divulged on her Instagram Story in March. “Being at home is fun. We can have fun at home.”

We wouldn’t be surprised if we see Stormi becoming a makeup pro during quarantine, too. After all, she loves beauty, just like her mama. Kylie has documented Stormi playing with makeup over the years. By the looks of it, the toddler’s go-to product is lipstick.

In December 2019, the mom of one shared a video of Stormi with lipstick smeared all over her mouth. “Happy!” Stormi shouted in the clip. She’s clearly her mama’s mini-me!