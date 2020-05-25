Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Best friends! Kylie Jenner shared the sweetest video of daughter Stormi Webster and niece Chicago West having their own little conversation while being pushed in a stroller on Sunday, May 24. “I like your hair,” Kim Kardashian’s daughter told her cousin right after the two erupted in laughter.

“Thank you!” Stormi, 2, said as Chicago, also 2, patted her head. “These two,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, captioned the adorable clip on Instagram.

Kylie’s sisters flocked to the comments section to gush over the moment. “The sweetest girls!” the KKW Beauty founder, 39, wrote, while Khloé Kardashian added, “OMG!!!!! The kid babble is what I have waited for.”

The Kardashian kiddos, who were born just weeks apart, have quite a special bond. “Stormi is very loving toward her cousins and Kylie just loves that they have each other,” an insider previously told Life & Style. The toddler especially “lights up” every time she sees Chicago and Khloé’s daughter True Thompson.

“The family likes to joke and calls them a much sweeter, mini version of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney [Kardashian],” adds the source. “It’s the cutest thing in the world when all the kids are together.”

It’s been quite some time since the Kar-Jenner sisters got their girls together for a playdate. The family has been practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. While in quarantine, Kylie has been coming up with clever ways to keep her little girl entertained. On May 16, the billionaire revealed she “tried a new hairstyle” on her baby girl. She also tested Stormi’s patience in the viral TikTok candy challenge, practiced tennis with her “bestie” one on one, and enjoyed some fun in the sun poolside.

Meanwhile, Khloé, 35, and True, 2, have been spending quality time together by playing in her playhouse, blowing bubbles and jumping on the trampoline. The Good American founder even found a way to incorporate her daughter into her daily workout routines.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

For her part, Kim has been eating up lots of family time with her kiddos and documenting all the snuggles on social media. Chicago West even had some cuddle time with dad Kanye West at home.

Despite the distance, the sisters are doing what they can to keep their children connected during the pandemic. “Khloé was worried that True would be upset not seeing her cousins and aunties in person,” a second insider previously told Life & Style, “but she’s adjusted to Zoom and FaceTime.”

“Khloé keeps her super busy,” adds the insider. “They’re making it work.”