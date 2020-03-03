Besties for life! Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 3, to share a sweet convo she had with her daughter, Stormi Webster, in the pool.

The 22-year-old, who captioned the clip, “conversations,” was making sure to answer any question that popped into the 2-year-old’s curious little mind. “What’s that noise?” Stormi asked her mom a few times. Kylie was super patient in replying. TBH, no wonder Kylie and Travis Scott‘s little one is a smart toddler.

The best part of Stormi’s environment is she’s growing up with two loving parents, who respect each other no matter what their relationship status is. In October 2019, Kylie and Travis, 27, split, but they always remained cordial and agreed to make Stormi their main focus. In fact, they seemed to work better as friends.

“Coparenting is working out really well for Travis and Kylie,” a source exclusively dished to Life & Style in November 2019. “They’re actually getting on better now than they did when they were a couple! Kylie says Travis is a great dad and she wants him in Stormi’s life no matter what … Obviously, Stormi’s their number one priority.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

However, after giving each other some time, it seems like the makeup mogul and the “SICKO MODE” rapper are ready to become an item again. “Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” a second insider exclusively told Life & Style in February. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

Kylie seemingly confirmed the reconciliation between her and Travis when she recently posted multiple photos of the two and captioned them, “It’s a mood.” Regardless of what happens, Travis has made it clear that it’s nothing but good vibes between him and Kylie. “Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together,” he told XXL in December 2019. “I love her mommy, and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

We wish them the best!