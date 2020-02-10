Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott getting back together? Maybe! Then former flames, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, are trying to work things out after being spotted together following the Oscars on February 10, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” the insider says. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

Kylie, 22, and Travis, 27, called it quits in October 2019 after dating for a year and a half. Though they broke up, they’ve always prioritized their daughter. In fact, their bond became stronger after they separated.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Coparenting is working out really well for Travis and Kylie,” a second source previously divulged to Life & Style in November 2019. “They’re actually getting on better now than they did when they were a couple! Kylie says Travis is a great dad and she wants him in Stormi’s life no matter what … Obviously, Stormi’s their number one priority.”

Both the self-made billionaire and the “SICKO MODE” rapper showed the world they are good friends after their split. Shortly after news hit that Kylie and Travis had gone their separate ways, Kylie tweeted, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Then, in December 2019, Travis opened up about his relationship with his daughter and Kylie and had nothing but good things to say. “I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi,” he revealed to XXL. “Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me, and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.”

Travis continued, “Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy, and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.” We’re glad they’re making it work!