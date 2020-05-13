Fun in the sun! Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, had a blast blowing bubbles in the backyard. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, shared the precious evidence to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 12.

In the clips, KoKo and True, take turns blowing and popping big bubbles. “TuTu’s turn!” the darling toddler exclaimed while giggling. Clearly, it’s one of her favorite activities.

Since early March, Khloé and True have been in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Good American founder’s ex and TuTu’s dad, Tristan Thompson, is also hunkering down with the pair.

“Khloé is happy that Tristan is in the picture. He loves his daughter and they’re getting along better than she expected,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in April. While KoKo insists things with Tristan, 29, are strictly platonic, her famous family thinks otherwise.

During the April 30 teaser for KUWTK, Scott Disick and Kris Jenner discuss the possibility of the former flames hooking up in isolation. “Has Khloé slept with Tristan yet?” the Talentless founder, 36, asks during a video chat with Kris, 64, KoKo and Kim Kardashian. “Oh, 100 percent,” Kris replies.

“That’s what I said, but she says no,” Scott quips. Even if KoKo and Tristan — who called it quits in February 2019 — got intimate, that doesn’t mean she’s looking for a formal reconciliation.

“It’s all about True, and that’s how Khloé wants it … she’s immersed in True’s world and keeping her baby happy,” a separate insider told Life & Style. “She’s not looking to find another guy, coparenting with Tristan seems to be working out.”

Even so, the possibility of another baby is still on the table. During season 18 of KUWTK, KoKo has expressed wanting to use Tristan’s sperm to give True a sibling — and the NBA star seems to be on board.

“Listen, I’m just saying, True does need a sibling,” Tristan reasoned with Khloé via FaceTime during the April 16 episode. It looks like only time will tell what happens between these two. In the meantime, we’ll be fawning over little True!

