Putting romance on the back burner. Khloé Kardashian isn’t “pressuring” her ex Tristan Thompson for a “reconciliation,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. Instead, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, and professional athlete, 29, are focusing on their daughter, True Thompson.

“It’s all about True, and that’s how Khloé wants it … she’s immersed in True’s world and keeping her baby happy,” adds the insider. “She’s not looking to find another guy, coparenting with Tristan seems to be working out.”

KoKo and the NBA star called it quits in February 2019 after Tristan was caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Since then, the former flames have come a long way. So much so, Khloé and Tristan are quarantining together with True amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the 2-year-old’s at-home birthday bash on April 12, a separate source told Life & Style that KoKo is “happy” Tristan’s there, adding, “He loves his daughter and they’re getting along better than she expected.”

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

While the status of their romantic relationship remains up in the air, the dedicated parents have discussed the possibility of having another child together. During the April 16 episode of KUWTK, Tristan told Khloé he was hesitant to throw away True’s old toys. “What happens if we have another girl? We have to buy it all over again,” he reasoned.

Confused, KoKo asked Tristan who he plans on having another child with. “Listen, I’m just saying, True does need a sibling,” he told her. Considering Tristan and his ex Jordan Craig share 3-year-old son Prince, True technically has a brother.

Ultimately, though, the reality TV personality agreed. “I might get some embryos and get a sibling,” she told Tristan via FaceTime. “I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you.”

With season 18 of the beloved series in full swing, we hope to get an update on Tristan and Khloé’s possible second pregnancy. Bring on baby No. 2!

