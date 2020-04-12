You just have to see the lovely birthday setup Khloé Kardashian has in store for her only daughter, True Thompson. The tiny tot turns 2 on April 12 — so the proud mama made sure to give her big day an Easter edge while the family is in quarantine.

“She’s never had, like, an Easter egg hunt — she’s always been too young,” the 35-year-old revealed to her Good American partner, Emma Grede, during an Instagram Live session on April 10. “So it’s Easter Sunday, so I’m going to do fun things that’s engaging and different for her. We’ll dye Easter eggs on Sunday, we’ll do things that she’s not used to. I have balloons that I’m blowing up on Saturday myself.”

Trust us, the balloons are pretty awesome. “The beautiful thing about children is they don’t know what’s going on,” the KUWTK star explained to her pal, before raving that “having all this time with [True] is so incredible.”

An insider told Life & Style exclusively that KoKo is determined to make sure True has the most “spectacular birthday as possible” and even “plans on FaceTiming or Zooming the entire family so True has a fabulous day.” Plus, according to In Touch, daddy Tristan Thompson will be involved in the quaint party, since he is self-isolating with TuTu and her mama.

“She’s happy that Tristan is in the picture. He loves his daughter and they’re getting along better than she expected,” the source dished to LS. “But she’s upset that True’s cousins won’t be there to celebrate. That’s why she’ll probably have two birthday parties — one on April 12 and another one once the ban is lifted and everyone can come over.”

As for Kris Jenner, the momager is also extremely dedicated to making sure her granddaughter feels the love amid social distancing. “Because she can’t be there, Kris has been frantic trying to make True’s birthday more incredible than ever,” a separate source explained.

“Kris is calling in every favor she can,” the insider said. “She’s ordered True everything from adorable princess dresses in multiple colors to colorful Doc Martens boots to match. Some toys, balloons, flowers and tasty desserts have been ordered and are on their way to Khloé’s house.”

Scroll through the gallery to see how True Thompson is celebrating her second birthday on Easter in quarantine!