What a mood! Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday, April 9, to share an adorable video of her daughter, True Thompson, rockin’ her cousin Stormi Webster‘s StormiWorld merch. In addition, the soon-to-be 2-year-old was playing with a cute bunny filter, which is super fitting for Easter, which also falls on the same day as her birthday.

The Kar-Jenners always go out all out for their kids’ birthdays, and even though that may be a challenge to do during the coronavirus pandemic, they are making the best of the situation, especially Kris Jenner.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

“Because she can’t be there, Kris has been frantic trying to make True’s birthday more incredible than ever,” a source exclusively told Life & Style about Khloé and Tristan Thompson‘s little one. “She’s been FaceTiming and zooming with True and Khloé daily. Even Tristan sticks his head in to check in on how Kris and [her boyfriend], Corey Gamble, are holding up during the lockdown.”

The 64-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is using her power to give True a day to remember. “Kris is calling in every favor she can,” the insider added. “She’s ordered True everything from adorable princess dresses in multiple colors to colorful Doc Martens boots to match. Some toys, balloons, flowers and tasty desserts have been ordered and are on their way to Khloé’s house.”

Kris always has her family’s best interest at heart, which is why she hopes Khloé, 35, changes her mind about dating and puts herself out there at some point. During the April 9 episode of KUWTK, the Good American founder revealed she hasn’t been on a date since she and Tristan broke up in February 2019, which caught the famous momager by surprise.

“Khloé has definitely been through a rough year,” Kris said during a confessional. “The fact that she says she doesn’t want to date again is a little sad for me because I want her to live her best life and hope that she’ll have another baby one day.”

That could always change!