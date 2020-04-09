Can you believe it’s been a year since Khloé Kardashian threw her daughter, True Thompson, the most epic first birthday ever?! We certainly can’t. Unfortunately, KoKo’s baby girl, who turns 2 years old on April 12, will be having a much different kind of celebration this year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the Good American founder, 35, is still keen on making her little lady’s day special. “Even though everyone is still going to be quarantining, Khloé is going to make True’s birthday as spectacular as possible,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “She plans on FaceTiming or Zooming the entire family so True has a fabulous day.”

Last year, KoKo and True’s father, Tristan Thompson, were still at odds over his highly publicized cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods. While the NBA baller, 29, did attend the over-the-top bash, things were tense … to say the least.

This year, the former flames and coparents are in a much better place. In fact, according to In Touch, the pair is self-isolating together. “She’s happy that Tristan is in the picture. He loves his daughter and they’re getting along better than she expected,” the insider continued to Life & Style.

That said, KoKo is still “upset” True’s cousins won’t be there to celebrate. “That’s why she’ll probably have two birthday parties — one on April 12 and another one once the ban is lifted and everyone can come over,” added the source.

We have no doubt the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will do everything in her power to make True’s second birthday magical. In the meantime, let’s relive TuTu’s 2019 birthday bash. Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the throwback photos!