Keeping her baby busy! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Saturday, March 21 to reveal how she and her daughter, Stormi Webster, are passing the time while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic — by decorating Easter cookies!

In the first photo, the 22-year-old showed off the fun activity. She took a shot of her 2-year-old’s little hands as she held a pastry bag full of yummy-looking yellow-colored icing. On a paper towel sat two of Stormi’s creations: a bunny-shaped sugar cookie decorated with pink frosting and pink crystal sugar sprinkles and a tulip-shaped cookie decorated with yellow frosting, blue crystal sugar sprinkles and confetti sprinkles.

Kylie then shared a video clip of her baby girl decorating a third cookie, shaped like an Easter egg, with yellow frosting and blue and pink crystal sugar sprinkles. “We have it, mommy?” Stormi asked as she picked up the yellow frosting pastry bag. “Yeah,” the makeup mogul told her daughter. “OK,” Stormi sweetly replied.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her entire family are taking every precaution necessary to protect themselves from COVID-19. According to the CDC, washing hands often for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and putting distance between yourself and other people are all ways to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Since March 13, celebrities have been practicing “social distancing,” including the Kardashian/Jenner family.

“I hope everyone is feeling well! it’s so important right now to self-quarantine to ensure we aren’t endangering ourselves or anyone who can’t handle this virus,” Kylie tweeted to her followers on Tuesday, March 17, and added a white heart emoji.

Since then, Kylie shared her tips for keeping busy while social distancing, which she learned while she was pregnant with Stormi. “I’m on day 8. My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn’t leave the house for months,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“When I was pregnant, by the way,” she continued in a selfie video on her IG Story. “The reason why I kept it a secret is because I didn’t leave the house. I literally didn’t leave the house. Toward the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house every day, so I was scared to even go outside. But it was my choice to do that. So I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair … Puzzles. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Life & Style wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.