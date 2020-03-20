Kylie Jenner Reveals How She Passed the Time While Hiding During Pregnancy: ‘I Did So Many Puzzles’

When it comes to keeping herself busy, Kylie Jenner is a pro. The 22-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, March 19, to share what activities she used to do while hiding her pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster.

“When I was pregnant, by the way,” she began. “The reason why I kept it a secret is because I didn’t leave the house. I literally didn’t leave the house. Toward the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house every day, so I was scared to even go outside. But it was my choice to do that. So I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair … Puzzles. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”

Courtesy of @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie’s reasoning for sharing what she did while she was pregnant with her little one is actually pretty relevant now. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, she’s doing “more puzzles” and watching Westworld.

It seems like the makeup mogul is not missing much from the outside world. “[I’m] spending more time with my daughter, cooking, reading,” she added. “Being at home is fun. We can have fun at home.”

It’s not surprising Kylie is having a blast with her 2-year-old. After all, they are basically best friends and share such a special bond. “She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age, but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better,” Kylie told Interview in March 2019. “The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her.”

The same can be said about Stormi and her dad, Travis Scott. “Stormi is one of the best human beings I know,” the “SICKO MODE” rapper told XXL in December 2019. “She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me, and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.” How sweet!