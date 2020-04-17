Are exes Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson thinking of having another baby together? It sure seems like it. During the April 16 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Tristan brought up the possibility of having a second child, which Khloé was open to, but only via IVF.

While FaceTiming with Khloé, 35, the 29-year-old hesitated to get rid of True’s old toys. “What happens if we have another girl? We have to buy it all over again,” Tristan reasoned. “Who is having another girl with you?” KoKo replied. “Listen, I’m just saying, True does need a sibling,” he told the Good American founder.

Courtesy of Khloé kardashian Instagram

It turns out, Khloé agrees. “I might get some embryos and get a sibling,” she revealed. “I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you.”

Though Khloé and Tristan have established a pretty good coparenting relationship since their 2019 split, they still face some challenges. In the same episode, Khloé expressed her concern over letting their 2-year-old visit her dad alone in Cleveland during the NBA season.

“This is the first season that I am not with Tristan. Typically, I go back and forth about every other week to Cleveland,” the mom of one divulged during a confessional. “He really misses True, and he doesn’t know when he’s going to see her next and I really have not put much thought into how True is going to visit Tristan in Cleveland. I’ve just kind of been avoiding having this conversation.”

In addition, Khloé vented to her mom, Kris Jenner, about the situation. “Coparenting is hard and you also have to respect both parents, but I’m like, I don’t know. I don’t know if I feel comfortable,” the blonde beauty told her. “I’m sure he won’t make me do anything I don’t feel comfortable doing, but is that even fair for True to not see her dad?” In the end, KoKo flew out to Cleveland and made sure True was comfortable and settled before leaving her.

It’s evident True is pretty close to Tristan. “[He] wants to teach her how to play basketball,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “He says he was inspired by Kobe [Bryant] and his daughter Gigi’s tight bond over the sport.” How sweet!