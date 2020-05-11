Every kid’s dream! Khloé Kardashian gave fans a tour of daughter True Thompson’s playhouse. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, seemingly enlisted the help of her nephew Mason Disick to get the video up on TikTok.

The 10-year-old used the viral “Rich Boy Check” audio as he walked through his baby cousin’s backyard oasis. True, 2, was a gracious host while Mason showed off her mini living room, kitchen and ladder to the balcony.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/TikTok

The playhouse was likely a gift from True’s grandma Kris Jenner. Additionally, Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, has the same one — save for a few key differences. For example, Stormi’s has “Welcome Friends” written in green over the front door.

“Kris spoils the grandkids so much,” a source exclusively told Life & Style of the 64-year-old matriarch. “She’ll get them something almost every weekend.”

With 10 grandchildren, it’s important to Kris that everyone feels included. “Whenever she walks into a store and likes something for, say, Dream Kardashian, she’ll ask for [nine] more for all the grandkids,” the insider added. “Anything she gets for one, she gets for the others.”

According to the source, Kris is especially generous around the holidays. “She still acts this way toward the Jenner grandkids, too, everyone is on Kris’ Christmas list. She has a lot of money and she’s not scared to spend it on presents and cool gadgets for the kids.”

Instagram

Of course, Khloé, who shares True with ex Tristan Thompson, has the means to spoil her daughter on her own. However, the Good American founder is keen on teaching her little girl the value of a dollar. After a fan attacked KoKo in July 2019 for her “excessive spending” and encouraging “worthless materialism,” she clapped back.

“I appreciate this! I appreciate this message more than your first. “I’m able to digest what you have to say because of how you stated it. I hear you. I personally don’t believe that all we ‘do is spend money on worthless materialism,’” she began. “I’m not here to prove what I do or don’t do. But what I can say is that I’m able to look myself in the mirror and sleep well at night. I’m able to do that because I know I’m a good person and life is all about balance.”

Well said, Khloé. You’re a good mama!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!