Proud mama alert! Kylie Jenner shared photos of daughter Stormi Webster rocking a tight bun with barrettes on May 15. “Tried a new hairstyle on my baby today,” the makeup mogul gushed on Instagram in a series of three pictures of the 2-year-old in a T-shirt and shorts.

The proud parent, 22, also shared one of the sweet snaps on her Instagram Story with a different message. “Obsessed with this little baby,” she raved over her only child.

It’s no surprise to see the brunette beauty showing tons of love toward her toddler. On May 1, Kylie shared an adorable image of the tiny tot grinning from behind a grey towel. “Best thing I’ve ever done,” she captioned the precious pic.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s daughter “is getting more mommy time than daddy time” amid the coronavirus pandemic, an insider told Life & Style exclusively in April. But dad Travis Scott has been “popping by to get in his playtime.”

“Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book,” the source revealed. “He’ll sing her little lullabies and rap songs he’s written.” The dynamic duo also love “napping together” and could “get lost for hours” in playtime.

Even when Stormi’s dad, 28, isn’t around, Kylie still makes sure he’s involved in some way. Kylie shared a photo of the baby girl rocking a pair of her dad’s Cactus Jack and Nike collaboration sneakers on May 15, so it seems like the proud pop has a strong influence on his little girl’s style.

The reality starlet and the “Sicko Mode” rapper are in a good place after they split in October 2019. A second insider told Life & Style exclusively the couple “want to be a proper family,” but the former flames are still mending their connection. “Kylie has trust issues but they love each other and are working through them,” the source said in March.

No matter what happens with her parents’ relationship, Stormi has so much love in her life. Bring on the new hairstyles, Ky!