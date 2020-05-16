Showing dad some love! Kylie Jenner shared the sweetest photo of daughter Stormi Webster wearing dad Travis Scott‘s merch while in her playroom on May 15. In the cute picture, the 2-year-old can be seen rocking Cactus Jack collaboration Nike sneakers, one of many pieces designed by her father, 28.

The adorable snap also gave a little peek into one of little Storm’s play areas. The rustic space featured wood wall paneling and awesome cubby shelves for toys. The tiny tot even had a cool and colorful hopscotch playmat.

This certainly isn’t the first time the Kar-Jenner kid has worn Trav’s merch. The toddler has been spotted rocking the rapper’s T-shirts and clothing items on her mama’s Instagram on several occasions. Plus, both Stormi’s first and second birthday parties were Astroworld-themed, a.k.a. Travis’ hit album.

It’s really sweet to see Kylie dressing their daughter in her dad’s threads. Though Kylie’s nephew Mason Disick recently told fans on Instagram Live that she and the Houston native were “not back together,” they have been spending time together in quarantine.

The proud pop is “popping by to get in his playtime” with his only child, an insider told Life & Style exclusively in April. “He’ll sing her little lullabies and rap songs he’s written. Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book.” The southern star can “get lost for hours” with Stormi, according to the source.

The “Sicko Mode” singer and the makeup mogul split in October 2019 after two and a half years of dating, but they make coparenting work in a big way. Their dynamic “really isn’t that complicated,” a source told In Touch in March. Their romantic connection “just evolved into something else,” the insider explained. “They love each other, and they love Stormi. It works for them, and, at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.”

We love seeing Ky’s little girl rep the number one guy in her life — after all, daddy will always be the dude you can count on.