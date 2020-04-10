Dad goals! Stormi Webster “is getting more mommy time than daddy time” with Kylie Jenner during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Travis Scott is still “popping by to get in his playtime,” an insider exclusively dishes to Life & Style.

“Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book,” notes the insider about the rapper’s favorite activities to do with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians kiddo. The 27-year-old can “get lost for hours” with Stormi, 2, while they play or read some of her favorite books like Mary Had a Little Glam. It’s safe to say no one’s life is more ~glam~ than Stormi’s.

Courtesy of Travis Scott Instagram

The “Sicko Mode” artist also incorporates his love of music during playtime. “He’ll sing her little lullabies and rap songs he’s written,” adds the source. The father-daughter duo also adores “napping together” during the quiet moments. Kylie, 22, “loves” that her ex is the “king of naps,” and we’re sure he looks adorable cuddled up with his daughter.

News broke that the A-listers split in October 2019, but they have remained extremely friendly coparents. However, the current situation with COVID-19 has “definitely brought them closer together,” despite them living “separate lives” and doing their own thing.

“During this downtime Kylie is still working on collaborations and future beauty lines while Travis is all about writing and making music,” says the source.

The makeup mogul has been keeping her daughter entertained by doing her hair and watching movies, but she confessed that they can’t wait to see the other members of the famous family. “Missing my little nieces and these moments,” Kylie captioned an adorable throwback clip on April 9 of Stormi holding hands and singing “Ring Around the Rosie” with Chicago West and True Thompson.

Of course, Khloé Kardashian shared the sentiment and gushed over the sweet cousins. “They are the best trio EVER,” she raved, before adding a second comment. “I miss them together,” she wrote with six red heart emojis to drive home the love.

Life certainly is different these days for the reality family, but it’s clear they’re all still surrounded by a lot of love — near and far!