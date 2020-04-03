Just another day! Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Stories to share a video clip of her daughter, Stormi Webster, eating chips and watching television on April 2 — but the cutest part was the 2-year-old watching her mama, 22, on part two of the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“We’re tuned in,” the makeup mogul wrote over the vid of her baby standing in front of her in rainbow pajamas eating snacks while transfixed by the TV. “Who is that, Storm?” the proud mama asked as aunts Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian graced the screen. “Who is that?”

Instagram

While we didn’t get to hear the tiny tot’s response, it was definitely good to see the reality starlet and her kid passing the time together amid social distancing measures due to coronavirus concerns in Los Angeles.

In fact, the brunette beauty shared how they’ve been entertaining themselves while the entire Kar-Jenner clan self-isolates apart from one another. “[I’m] spending more time with my daughter, cooking, reading,” she revealed on her Instagram Stories on March 19. “Being at home is fun. We can have fun at home.”

Interestingly enough, Kylie is a pro when it comes to social distancing and staying home — because she did almost nine months of it while pregnant with Travis Scott‘s daughter.

“When I was pregnant, by the way,” she continued on her Stories at the time. “The reason why I kept it a secret is because I didn’t leave the house. I literally didn’t leave the house. Toward the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house every day, so I was scared to even go outside.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

However, she didn’t let the situation bring her down. “But it was my choice to do that. So I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair,” she listed. “Puzzles. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”

Looks like this mommy-daughter duo has quarantine on lock — literally.