If you need a pick-me-up, look no further. Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Thursday, March 26, to share the most adorable photo of Stormi Webster in a tub surrounded by bubbles. It’s honestly too much cuteness to handle.

“This pic makes me happy,” the 22-year-old captioned the snap of her daughter. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s family and friends couldn’t help but agree. “This makes me so happy,” Kim Kardashian commented. “It makes me happy, too,” Hailey Baldwin wrote. “Angel baby, miss you both so much,” Ky’s best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou commented. “OMG. So perfect,” Winnie Harlow replied. Seriously!

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Clearly, Kylie is making the best of quarantining with her 2-year-old. On March 22, she shared a photo of her little one’s feet beside a Donald Duck stuffed animal as they lounged together. “Movies all day with Storm and Donald is just my life now,” Kylie captioned the snap.

The makeup mogul is trying her best to stay positive as she practices social distancing. “[I’m] spending more time with my daughter, cooking, reading,” Kylie shared in an Instagram Story on March 19. “Being at home is fun. We can have fun at home.”

In fact, staying indoors isn’t a challenge for Kylie, who spent a lot of time at home for the majority of her pregnancy with Stormi.

“When I was pregnant, by the way,” she continued at the time. “The reason why I kept it a secret is because I didn’t leave the house. I literally didn’t leave the house. Toward the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house every day, so I was scared to even go outside. But it was my choice to do that. So I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair … Puzzles. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”

We’re glad Kylie is having fun!