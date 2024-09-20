Anastasia “Stasie” Karanikolaou has a large online following for many reasons, one of them being her dating history. The influencer has been romantically linked to a few social media stars and actors over the years, including her most recent ex-boyfriend, Jalen Hossler.

After being spotted together in 2022, the pair confirmed their relationship in February 2023. After more than one year of dating, Stassi and Jalen called it quits.

“Also, as I’m sure quite literally everyone knows, I am no longer in my relationship,” she said in an April 2024 TikTok video.

That said, Jalen isn’t the only guy to catch Stassi’s eye …