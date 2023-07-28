Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou has been quietly dating a TikTok star for more than six months and their relationship is seemingly still going strong.

Who Is Stassie Karanikolaou’s Boyfriend?

Stassie has been connected to TikTok star and singer-songwriter Jaden Hossler since late 2022, when the two were photographer together at a Billie Eilish concert and a variety of parties. By February 2023, the pair went Instagram official. ​The couple hit their first red carpet in July 2023 at a dieselxfwrd event. A few days prior, Stassie and Jaden were filmed hugging and saying goodbye to Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber after hanging out at the Commons at Calabasas to catch a screening of Barbie.

Jaden made Stassie Instagram official on February 4, 2023, posting a photo of the two posing together for a mirror selfie at home then passionately kissing in the same position.

The “Angels and Demons” singer later shared romantic photos from that evening on February 17, 2023, as they were wearing the same outfits in the snapshots with Stassie donning figure-hugging black leather pants. In the first, Jaden was seen standing behind Stassie at what looked to be a concert. He put his arm around the front of her waist as she held his hand. In the second picture, Jaden held his girlfriend in his arms and dipped her slightly, as Stassie looked up at him and smiled with her arms around his neck.

Jaden captioned the photo with a simple red heart emoji and Stassie wrote in the comments, “my baby.”

When Did Stassie Karanikolaou Make Jaden Hossler Instagram Official?

Stassie made TikTok star Jaden Hossler Instagram official on February 5, 2023, when she shared a selfie of the pair in bed amid a carousel of photos captioned, “My life be like.” It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot that was sandwiched in between sexy mirror selfies, dinners out with friends and a cute photo with Kylie where they matched each other in head-to-toe outfits.

When February 14 rolled around, it was Kylie whom Stassie called her “forever valentine” in a series of photos of the best friends hugging and kissing on the lips on the tycoon’s outdoor tennis court at her $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate.

Did Stassie Karanikolaou and Jaden Hossler Break Up?

Fans speculated that Jaden and Stassie broke up in March 2023, as they stopped interacting with one another on social media and Stassie removed captioning calling Jaden, “my baby.” Jaden proceeded to check in to a mental health facility in June, while Stassie dealt with the aftermath of her mother’s death the same month. However, the two appear to be going strong as of July, as they made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Who Is Jaden Hossler?

Jaden goes by Jxdn on TikTok, where he has gained a whopping 9.3 million followers since joining the social media site in 2019. He’s a singer-songwriter who hails from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Jaden released his first solo album, Tell Me About Tomorrow, in July 2021 through Travis Barker‘s record label, DTA Records.

Prior to Stassie, Jaden previously dated fellow TikTok star and singer-songwriter Nessa Barrett for more than a year before splitting in April 2022.

The duo announced their breakup in May 2022, sharing a post that read, “Last month we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers & mental health. Please don’t send hate or make assumptions. We would like to heal privately and hope you all can respect that. We love you all so much.”