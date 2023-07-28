Kylie Jenner and best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou have been inseparable since they were 12 years old. The two influencers are very comfortable with each other — so comfortable that they’ve been spotted kissing on more than one occasion. As Kylie explained on The Kardashians season 3, her and Stassie kissing “isn’t a new thing.” She said they “always make out,” especially after they’ve had a few drinks. Their smooches have caused dating rumors to swirl online, but Kylie insisted she and Stassie are only friends. Stassie agreed, adding that she and Kylie are “obsessed with each other.”

According to Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner, this is just what “best girlfriends” do. Keep scrolling to see the photos of Kylie and Stassie kissing.