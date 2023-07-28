There’s no question Kylie Jenner has had some big changes in her friendships over the last few years. In February 2019, the Kylie Skin founder’s longtime bond with Jordyn Woods was crushed when the model was accused of kissing Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at a house party. Jordyn and Kylie parted ways after the incident, but the former best friends reunited at a restaurant in July 2023 and could very well be rekindling their friendship.

Amid her changing friendship dynamic with Jordyn, Kylie remains close with childhood best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, former assistant Victoria Villarroel and more. Keep scrolling to see all of the best friends in Kylie Jenner’s circle.