If you happen to be one of Kylie Jenner‘s 208 million Instagram followers, then you might have noticed the number of people the KUWTK star is following just got a lot smaller. As of Friday, January 8, Kylie only follows a modest 28 people on the social media platform after unfollowing several members of her inner circle.

According to E!, Kylie, 23, unfollowed longtime friends Sofia Richie, Fai Khadra, Harry Hudson, Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel, Ariel Tejada and singer Rosalía. The 28 remaining accounts consist mostly of members of the almost-billionaire’s family, as well as fan accounts dedicated to Kylie. As for friends, the only BFF to survive her IG purge is Anastasia Karanikolaou. Of course, Kylie also still follows Travis Scott, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Despite being one of the most famous women in the world, Kylie’s personal life has been pretty much drama-free since the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson cheating scandal in February 2019. However, her older sister Kim Kardashian is facing some highly publicized marital woes.

It’s possible Kylie’s unfollowing spree is a message that she’s fully focused on family for the rest of 2021! Curiously enough, the cosmetics mogul doesn’t follow Kim’s husband Kanye West amid news of their rocky relationship. The KKW Beauty founder, 40, “wants to move forward” with divorcing the rapper, 43, multiple sources confirmed to In Touch on Tuesday, January 5.

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” one insider told the publication. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.” Thankfully, the pair’s four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West, are the top priority.

“Kanye is a good father, and Kim wants him to be a prominent figure in the kids’ lives,” a separate source exclusively told Life & Style on Wednesday, January 6. “She’s hoping this will all roll out as smoothly as possible.”

With her family by her side, Kylie included, Kim should be A-OK!