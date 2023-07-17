Reunited! Kylie Jenner and her ex-best friend Jordyn Woods were spotted hanging out together for the first time since Jordyn’s cheating scandal with Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Kylie, 25, and Jordyn, 25, were seen enjoying dinner at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles on July 15, according to photos published by Daily Mail. For the night out, the Kylie Cosmetics founder rocked a black and white one-shoulder top and black pants, while Jordyn wore a red ombre long-sleeved dress with a flashy gold choker.

The pair walked out of the restaurant that night with a group of other pals as cameras flashed in their direction.

The hangout comes more than four years after Jordyn’s infamous falling out with the family after she kissed Tristan, 32, at a February 2019 party while the basketball player was still in a relationship with Khloé, 39.

In March 2019, Jordyn admitted that Tristan kissed her but insisted they did not have sex during an interview on “Red Table Talk.” In her tell-all interview, recalled the party she, Tristan and a group of mutual friends enjoyed at his house, while the Life of Kylie alum and the NBA player sat close together with their legs touching at the time. However, Jordyn insisted that she was never “sitting all over him” and that they did not “leave the public area, go to the bedroom, [or] go to the bathroom.” Though she confessed to drinking alcohol, Jordyn emphasized that she remembered everything that happened and was not “belligerently drunk.”

“On the way out, he did kiss me. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out,” Jordyn claimed at the time. “I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves.”

After host Jada Pinkett-Smith asked Jordyn whether or not she believed her smooch with Tristan caused his and Khloé’s breakup at the time, Jordyn responded, “I know I’m not the reason.”

Shutterstock (2)

“I’m no homewrecker,” Jordyn insisted during the interview. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home — especially someone that I love and has a beautiful daughter. I would never try to steal someone’s man. I don’t need your situation. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth.”

Khloé and Tristan share daughter True and son Tatum together. They dated on and off from 2016 to 2022.

In response to Jordyn’s interview, Khloé blasted Jordyn via Twitter by alleging that she was “lying.”

“If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” Khloé tweeted at the time, before adding, “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up [sic]!”

After Jordyn’s messy feud with the Kardashians stars, the family addressed the situation during the June 2021 KUWTK reunion special, in which Khloé expressed a change of heart.

“I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn,” the Good American founder said at the time. “I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. I have to forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles.”

When it came to a possible reconciliation between Kylie and Jordyn, Khloé noted that she would have no problem with them patching up their friendship.

“My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual,” KoKo concluded.

Nearly two years later, Jordyn exclusively spoke with Life & Style about the pressures of being in the public eye. Nevertheless, she concluded that the “good outweighs the bad.”

“I think that as you put yourself into certain positions, there’s going to be people that are not going to, like, understand you or support you, or wanna talk down on you,” Jordyn explained in February. “But at the end of the day, as long as you believe in yourself and realize that most people are just projecting their own insecurities, then at the end of the day, being in this position gives you an amazing platform to connect with so many people and to do something positive.”