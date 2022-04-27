Turning the page. Jordyn Woods confirmed her relationship with NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns in September 2020 when she posted photos to Instagram from their trip to Mexico together to celebrate her 23rd birthday. The pair will celebrate their two-year anniversary on May 19, 2022, and they have already been through quite a bit.

Before starting their romance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the model and the basketball player had been best friends for years.

“We have been friends for a long time,” Jordyn told Extra in September 2020. “Naturally, we both connected about losing a parent at a very young age. So, it was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while.”

Things got tense in March 2021 when rumors sparked that Karl-Anthony cheated on Jordyn after a series of screenshots surfaced online claiming that he was messaging another woman on Instagram behind Jordyn’s back in December 2020. Both Jordyn and Karl-Anthony quickly shot down the allegations.

“So, I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else,” he tweeted at the time. “GTFOH! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger.”

For Jordyn’s part, she also took to Twitter to slam any murmurs of infidelity.

“People really be praying [for] your downfall,” Jordyn wrote in a series of tweets. “So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it,” she wrote later, adding, “My relationship is more than solid, and I put that on everything.”

After the cheating rumors were put to rest, the couple enjoyed the rest of their year, celebrating Christmas together at a distance.

When speaking about what turned their relationship from platonic to romantic, Jordyn has said that the duo bonded strongly over having both lost parents at a young age. Jordyn’s father, John Woods, died due to cancer in 2017, and Karl-Anthony lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, in April 2020. He has lost eight family members to COVID-19.

Kyle-Anthony shared that Jordyn helped him cope with the loss of his mother.

“It’s crazy because we were best friends,” he said on Facebook Watch’s “Peace of Mind with Taraji” in October 2021, reflecting on his relationship with Jordyn. “I feel, like, in a way, when my mom passed, she said, ‘I’m not going to leave you alone. I’mma make sure you know who you’re supposed to be with.’”

He also explained that he feels his mother played a part in bringing him and Jordyn together, saying, “A woman that meant so much to me in my life left my life to be replaced by another woman to take that spot.”

