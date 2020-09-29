Courtesy of Karl-Anthony Towns/Instagram

As of September 2020, Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, are Instagram official! The up-and-coming actress posted loved-up photos of the pair during her 23rd birthday trip to Mexico with family and friends … and fans quickly caught on to their romance.

While Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend has been in the spotlight for quite some time, Karl-Anthony’s fame is still growing. To learn more about Jordyn’s new beau — including his net worth, job details, dating history and more — keep reading.

Karl-Anthony Towns is a professional basketball player:

When it comes to her love interests, Jordyn is nothing if not consistent! The model clearly has a thing for NBA stars — and Karl-Anthony fits the bill. The New Jersey native plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fun fact: Karl-Anthony is 6′ 11.”

Karl-Anthony Towns has an impressive net worth:

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Karl-Anthony is worth an estimated $9 million. Comparatively, Jordyn’s net worth is an estimated $6 million.

Who else has Karl-Anthony Towns dated?

According to multiple outlets, Karl-Anthony and fitness model Kawa Andrade began dating in the spring of 2016 before calling it off in 2018. At the time, rumors began to circulate that Kawa cheated on Karl-Anthony with fellow basketball player Jimmy Butler. However, Karl-Anthony later called the speculation “nonsense” and “gossip.”

How did Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods meet?

“We have been friends for a long time,” Jordyn told Extra on September 29. “Naturally, we both connected about losing a parent at a very young age. So, it was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while.”

Additionally, the Masked Singer alum addressed the backlash over her caption announcing the couple’s relationship. “I found you, then I found me,” Jordyn wrote. “Yeah, people were getting on me about the caption, but I just think that when you find the right one, you can learn even more about yourself,” she expressed. “It’s about learning to evolve with someone. The right person will bring a lot out of you.”

Clearly, Jordyn has come a long way since her cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian‘s off-again, on-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in February 2019.

