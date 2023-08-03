In the aftermath of the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal in February 2019, the internet concluded that Jordyn would be completely broke without the financial assistance of her former BFF Kylie Jenner. However, the model’s net worth is actually quite impressive minus any help from the Kardashians star, following their surprising 2023 reunion.



What Is Jordyn Woods’ Net Worth?

Between her modeling, countless brand deals and howning multiple clothing brands, Jordyn’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $6 million in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Jordyn Woods Make Money?

Jordyn’s most recent career highlight was the June 2023 launch of her clothing line Woods by Jordyn. The brand sells trendy dresses filled with color and mesmerizing designs.

She also owns, FrstPlace, which sells exclusive workout plans for at-home and gym fitness.



In 2019, the former reality TV personality made her acting debut in an episode of Grown-ish. She went on to star in the BET film Sacrifice in 2020. Later that year, she fooled fans for quite a while on season 3 of The Masked Singer, but she was eliminated during episode 11.

Her second film, Trigger, was released in October 2020. The starlet has also appeared in music videos for Bella Thorne, Rick Ross and Megan Thee Stallion — and all of these projects had solid paychecks attached.

Additionally, Jordyn is a popular social media influencer. With more than 12 million Instagram followers alone, her reach affords her the opportunity to work with brands on paid sponsored posts — which can be very lucrative for Jordyn based on that follower count.

Aside from her own massive bank account, the entrepreneur’s family also has money. Jordyn’s mom, Elizabeth Woods, happens to run a successful talent, brand management and PR company through which she actually manages her daughter’s career.

In June 2022, Jordyn shared an exciting new opportunity with fans! “Excited to announce my newest partnership with @playboycenterfold @playboy,” she wrote via Instagram, along with a Playboy photo.