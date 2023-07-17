Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Complete Friendship Timeline

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Was ​Next Level! See the Full Timeline of Their Bond

Sister-like bond. Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ friendship was admired more than most Hollywood romantic relationships before their sudden falling out in 2019.

The pair were each other’s biggest supporters through milestone moments like fashion launches and landing their own reality shows and even lived together during one point in their friendship. Although Kylie and Jordyn had the most unproblematic public harmony, the duo ended their closeness after Jordyn kissed Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson while they were dating five years ago.

Now, Kylie and Jordyn are seemingly rekindling their friendship after they were publicly spotted together in July 2023.

… but let’s go back to the beginning. Keep reading to see Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship timeline.