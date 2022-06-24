Who needs OnlyFans when there’s Playboy Centerfold! Jordyn Woods has joined the elite creator-led site that promises “creative freedom, artistic expression and sex positivity” for the model to share with her subscribers. She made the announcement via Instagram on Thursday, June 23.

Jordyn, 24, posted a photo wearing a white lace push-up bra and high-waisted ruffled panties against a red background with the Playboy masthead at the top. “Excited to announce my newest partnership with @playboycenterfold @playboy,” she wrote in the caption. Pal Bella Thorne, who is a content creator on OnlyFans, gave Jordyn her seal of approval with three fire emoji. Jordyn’s boyfriend, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, has yet to comment on her new business venture.

It’s up to Jordyn how racy she wants to make the photos she shares with her fans on Playboy Centerfold and how far she wants to take things in showing off her body when it comes to nudity. When making the announcement, Jordyn’s page featured several provocative photos, including one in micro-denim shorts and a plunging top while leaning seductively against a car.

Another photo showed the model wearing a navy bikini top while sitting on the hood of a red sports car, giving the vehicle a sexy wash. She poured water onto herself from a bucket above, as she used a sponge in her left hand to soap things up.

But there was one photo among the set that was blurred out and for subscribers only. If a fan wanted to unlock it and see the picture in full without signing up for a subscription, it comes at a cost of $30.

Playboy Centerfold launched in December 2021 and promised to be a more elite way for “creators to interact directly with their fans,” the press release read at the time, while promising to be “the next evolution of Playboy’s long history at the intersection of culture and sex.”

Rap superstar Cardi B serves as the platform’s founding creative director. When the site kicked off, a number of popular former Playboy Playmates joined as content creators, along with top influencers. The launch release noted at the time that there was a waitlist of creators wanting to join the service and that their applications would need to pass a review. Obviously with Jordyn’s 12.6 million Instagram followers, signing her up for Playboy Centerfold was a no-brainer for the burgeoning business.