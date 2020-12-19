Shade! YouTuber Tana Mongeau slammed her ex Bella Thorne‘s controversial comments about being a celebrity on OnlyFans.

“[OK], I’m done promoting my OnlyFans for the day,” the 22-year-old wrote on Twitter on Thursday, December 17. “No, I’m not gonna claim I was the first celeb to do it either hahahahahahaha.”

Steven Ferdman/Shutterstock

Tana’s ex-girlfriend, 23, took to her Instagram Stories on December 13 to speak out about the backlash she has received since joining the NSFW platform. “Everyone jumping on OnlyFans but I took the hit for doing it first, cool,” Bella wrote. “Legit everyone in my news feed following in my footsteps, but when I was getting heat, y’all were scared.”

Her comments sparked tons of controversy, especially from non-celebrity sex workers who feel the former Disney star has reaped the benefits of the site in a way they cannot because of her following. In August, the Infamous star sold a photo of herself for $200 via her OnlyFans account — and she made over $1 million on the snap. Because of the huge amount of money generated and traffic garnered through Bella’s following, the platform implemented new transaction limits later that month.

The new limits capped pay-per-view prices at $50 and tips at $100 maximum, which sex workers felt was unfair and unsustainable, not to mention a severe drop from the numbers they were used to seeing. “She didn’t think about us as real people or about sex work as a real job,” one OnlyFans creator tweeted in the aftermath.

As for Bella’s history with Tana, the pair met at the Life Is Beautiful festival in September 2018, not long after the vlogger joked about wanting to date the actress on social media. The Las Vegas native opened up about the relationship on her YouTube channel and revealed she was immediately “mesmerized” by the Florida native.

“For me, it was very much instant love, instant infatuation, instant obsession, and my entire life became Bella, Bella, Bella,” Tana explained. The ladies continued to also see other men throughout their relationship, with Bella dating rapper Mod Sun and Tana dating vlogger Brad Sousa.

The pair split after over a year of dating in February 2019.