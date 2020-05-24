Here she is, world — baring it all! YouTuber Tana Mongeau launched an OnlyFans page on May 23 … and promptly crashed the popular uncensored site when she tried to go live for fans and followers.

“TANA UNCENSORED IS FINALLY HERE AND THAT’S ALL IMA SAY. LOTS more content to come,” the 21-year-old gushed on Twitter, adding the money mouth emoji to hammer home her point. She even tagged BFF and MTV: No Filter costar Ashly Schwan and asked, “Wanna get naked?????”

Instagram

Just three hours after Tana’s new platform was up and running, the blonde beauty revealed her supporters “broke” the website attempting to access her livestream broadcast. “I CAN’T EVEN GO LIVE [RIGHT NOW], WE’RE ON THE F—KING PHONE WITH THEM!!!! BREAKING RECORDS,” the bombshell wrote, adding, “Just know the first live will be iconic,” and including a smiling devil emoji.

The Las Vegas native first teased a possible pivot to an uncensored platform on April 30 after uploading a scandalous video to her YouTube channel. Tana apologized to fans for the delay in uploading the video, noting she had to remove certain parts or the streaming site would have “exiled” her for good. “I [really] do need a place for uncensored content … hmmmm,” she wrote.

Two weeks later, Tana teased more work on a secret project with Ashly, 22, that seemed to be in line with her desire to push toward unfiltered work. The Bustedness star gushed on her Instagram Stories that she was too busy getting ready and working on a big “exciting” project on May 12. “That’s just all I want to say. That’s just all I want to say,” she said. “If you know, you know. IYKYK, but just know it’s good.”

Tana is all about doing things in her own unique way — which makes us all the more excited for what she has in store. “I have a young following and it’s definitely primarily female,” the MTV starlet told Life & Style exclusively in February. “I always want to empower those young girls to do whatever they want with their bodies and to make their decisions and not let anyone take that away from them, especially men.”

It’s no surprise to see the internet personality flaunting her ~assets~ on OnlyFans. Tana is known for her super sexy selfies and showing off in nearly-nude looks. In quarantine alone, the content creator has shared at least five bikini photos and videos while tanning and prepping for photo shoots. Something tells us the reality babe has a lot up her sleeve for us in the future — and we can’t wait to see what!