They’re back in business! Exes Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are reuniting for a new Ridiculousness special called Bustedness, Life & Style can exclusively reveal. On Wednesday, May 6, and Thursday, May 7, the pair are joined by model Jeremy Meeks, a.k.a. the “hot felon,” and podcast host Mike Majlak for two episodes of the MTV spin-off series as they take on some of the internet’s most hilarious videos.

We already know how laugh-out-loud funny Tana, 21, and Jake, 23, can be together, and they’re taking things to the next level on Bustedness as they share clips of unsuspecting entertainers caught in the act. In one video, the hosts take a look at people dancing like no one’s watching — all while cameras secretly look on. “He said hit it with the left right!” the blonde beauty jokes as she watches one little kid get his boogie on.

John Photography/Shutterstock; MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Though the duo revealed they’re “taking a break” from their marriage in January, it’s clear they’re still just as close as ever. Their tattoos may have faded, but their feelings are forever. “I think we’re both at a place where right now we feel like focusing on our friendship is what’s important,” Tana exclusively told Life & Style in February. “But at the same time, the love that I have for Jake, I’ll always have.”

She’s even “happy” to see him moving on with new girlfriend Julia Rose. “I feel like my overall response toward [his relationships] is always going to be like, ‘If he’s happy, I’m happy for him,’” she explained. “I just know Jake, I know Jake loves a fun and fresh rotation. … He definitely likes to have fun and I’m not going to sit there and harp on every little thing or person that’s going to walk in and out of his life.”

Tana’s even rumored to have a new romance of her own. She and Mod Sun sparked dating speculation after sharing PDA photos on April 22. A few days later, she fawned over a video of him in bed — and it certainly seemed like the two were getting cozy. An April 28 video posted on her Instagram Story made it clear they were cuddling, and fans are shipping them. “Mod Sun [and] Tana Mongeau should be dating, no offense,” one joked on Twitter. “Haha … kidding, JK JK. … Unless?”

Bustedness airs on MTV on Wednesday, May 6, an Thursday, May 7, at 10 p.m. ET.