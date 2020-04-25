What is going on with these two?! YouTuber Tana Mongeau took to her Instagram Stories to share yet another video clip of rapper Mod Sun on April 24 — except this time, the footage in question seemed to be taken while the twosome was snuggling up to one another … maybe even in bed.

“That skin glisten. Those diamonds dancing,” the 21-year-old wrote over a short, close-up clip of her rumored boyfriend, 33, laying down while a camera with flash hovered over his face. The MTV starlet used a sparkly filter on the musician and definitely made the Minnesota native look ~pretty~. LOL!

Instagram

This certainly wouldn’t be the first time this twosome sparked romance rumors recently. Tana and Mod (a.k.a. Derek Smith) have been self-isolating with one another during the coronavirus pandemic — and before they hunkered down, the blonde beauty was traveling with him on his cross-country tour.

Plus, the dynamic duo worked on Tana’s latest single “Without You” together … and the artist was quick to congratulate the vlogger on the viral success of the impressive track. Oh, and the post included a heck of a lot of PDA.

“I helped work on a new song for Tana called ‘Without You,’” the tattooed singer captioned a series of four pics of the rumored couple snuggling on Instagram — and in one of the images, the Las Vegas native gave Mod a smooch on the cheek. “We’ve been making music together for [three] years now [and] I always saw in her what I hear in this song. Everyone please go stream it now [and] send her love. Congrats TANA,” he concluded, adding four red heart emojis.

Even before the pair started spending tons of time together while social distancing, the nature of their relationship was certainly in question. Around Christmas 2019, the MTV No Filter star revealed just how close she is to the rapper — and his family. “[Mod’s] entire family got me gifts,” she wrote on Twitter a few days after the holiday. “[BRB] gonna go sob.”

Needless to say, something special is blossoming between Tana and Mod Sun … whether or not it’s romantic remains to be seen.