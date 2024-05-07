Zendaya had two breathtaking moments at the 2024 Met Gala after her five-year hiatus and served as one of the celebrity co-chairs of the evening. After fans swooned over her first look and surprising outfit change, they realized Zendaya’s boyfriend, Tom Holland, wasn’t there to join her during fashion’s biggest night. The moment would have been major for the couple since that would have also been Tom’s debut at the Met Gala.

Why Didn’t Tom Holland Join Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala?

While the Euphoria star graced the Met steps in a Maison Margiela by John Galliano dress, Tom shared that he was injured.

On May 7, the Spider-Man actor shared a photo via Instagram Stories of a golf injury on his forehead, which had a massive welt and minor cut.

“Whoever said golf isn’t a contact sport is full of s–t. You can almost see the dimples,” Tom wrote in text over the photo.

Tom tagged his father, Dominic Holland, in the post. The family patriarch shared a family golf trip with his sons Tom, Sam and Harry Holland. Paddy Holland was not in the group selfie.

Did Tom Holland React to Zendaya’s 2024 Met Gala Outfits?

Tom is a supportive king! The Cherry actor posted two close-up photos of his breathtaking girlfriend via Instagram on May 7 and captioned the post with heart eye emojis.

Weeks prior, Tom shared a photo of the movie poster of Challengers, which Zendaya stars in.

“I know what I’m doing this weekend!” Tom captioned the April 27, 2024, post in celebration of the film’s debut.

How Many Times Has Zendaya Attended the Met Gala?

The Dune actress has officially celebrated the event on the first Monday in May six times.

Zendaya attended her first Met Gala in 2015 and wore a beautifully crafted dress that blew some of the veteran attendee’s looks out of the water! She served looks each year until 2019 and made her show-stopping return in 2024 as a co-chair.

“[Being a co-chair] is like a host, I suppose. So, I guess [I will be] welcoming people in and that kind of thing,” Zendaya said during an April 2024 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “It’s an honor – the first time I went to the Met I was, like, 18. So, it’s cool to come back.”

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya Still Dating?

Given the fact that Tom’s two most recent Instagram posts are in support of Zendaya, it’s safe to say that they’re still an item.

The pair met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and quickly became great friends. Tom and Zendaya went public with their relationship the following year, though they have continued to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

“I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland,” Zendaya said during a Buzzfeed puppy interview in February 2024. “It takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people.”