It’s not easy to come up with a Met Gala look, but Zendaya and her team are always up for the ~challenge~. The Challengers star, 27, came to slay with her “Garden of Time”-themed outfit at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6.

Zendaya, who is serving as a co-chair for the event this year alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, has returned to the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the first time since 2019.

“Going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven’t been back for maybe four or five years,” she said on Live With Kelly and Mark on April 23. “So this is, like, my first time back at the Met in quite a while.”