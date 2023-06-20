Zendaya is starring in an upcoming film that has fans buzzing. The Dune actress carries the principal role in The Challengers — a sports-comedy focusing on a group of three young tennis players who engage in a romantic relationship until they all cross paths later in life for one dramatic tennis match. Upon watching the trailer that dropped in June 2023, fans couldn’t help but wonder if The Challengers is based on a true story or if it’s just the perfect work of fiction.

What Is Zendaya’s ‘The Challengers’ About?

According to the official synopsis, Zendaya will portray Tashi Duncan, who is “a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court.”

“Married to a champion on a losing streak, Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick — his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend,” the film summary continues. “As their pasts and presents collide and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself: ‘What will it cost to win?’”

After working on the production together, director and screenwriter Luca Guadagnino told Variety in October 2022 that the Disney Channel alum performed most of her athletic scenes.

“She’s wonderful,” the filmmaker told the outlet. “I mean, wow. We edited the movie, and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good. … They spent like three months working very hard. Everybody – technically, athletically.”

Is Zendaya’s ‘The Challengers’ Based on a True Story?

The trailer for The Challengers reveals Tashi and her two friends and fellow athletes Patrick (Josh O’Connor) and Art (Mike Faist), looking like they’re about to get it on as Tashi invites both of them onto a bed. To top it all off, the trailer has Rihanna’s “S&M” playing in the background.

The teaser then cuts to Tashi’s future after suffering from a career-ending leg injury, which leads her to become husband Art’s coach as the Grand Slam champion goes head-to-head with their former friend, Patrick, in a match.

The remainder of the full trailer appears to tease a devious side to Zendaya’s character, but viewers will have to wait and watch the film to find out what Tashi is planning with her husband and pal.

It is currently unclear whether or not the film is based on a true story. However, multiple outlets reported that The Challengers is simply fictional.

When Does ‘The Challengers’ Premiere?

The Challengers is expected to reach theaters on Friday, September 15, 2023. As of now, the movie will only play exclusively in theaters, so viewers can most likely stream it by the end of 2023 or early 2024.